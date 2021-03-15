When people look back on pop music during 2020, it will be impossible not to immediately think of Taylor Swift. Not only did the surprise-release of Folklore pivot Taylor toward an indie-folk sound, but it signaled to a lot of her peers that releasing music during the pandemic year would be possible. Of course, Swift also took it upon herself to quickly follow that album up with a companion piece in Evermore, and taken together, they stand as some of the strongest work in her entire discography. What a feat!

Not to mention Folklore is up for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, and the album’s leadoff single “Cardigan” was nominated for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her collaboration with Bon Iver, “Exile,” was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, though that honor went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” a deserving victor. Finally, “Beautiful Ghosts” Cats is also nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media Category.

Tonight, she’s giving fans a chance to hear some of these songs live for the first time by performing a medley of “Cardigan,” and ” August” off Folklore, and finishing with “Willow,” the first single and first track off Evermore. In a custom-built stage, and performing with her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, Taylor started off singing on the grassy roof of a tiny little cabin, moved indoors for a sweet performance of “August,” then moved out into the grass to take “Willow” home. Check out the performance below.