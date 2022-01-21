While we generally don’t concern ourselves with the many intricacies of the celebrity dating world, we make an exception for Uproxx favorite Bill Hader. Especially when we learn that he’s been consorting with a certain Oscar nominee who’s also a favorite of ours for about a year now, but that both members of this couple we’d most definitely want to hang out with have made a concerted effort to keep their romance under wraps. As People is reporting, Hader and the ever-charming (and deadpan) Anna Kendrick have been very quietly dating for more than a year now.

“They met years ago,” a source close to the couple told People. “She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”

That movie would be 2019’s Noelle, a light-hearted Disney comedy (yes, it’s rated G) in which Kendrick and Hader play Noelle and Nick Kringle—the adult children of Santa Claus—who are called upon to take over the family business of delivering toys around the world in a single one-night span.

In 2006, Hader married Maggie Carey, the writer-director behind the 2013 comedy The To Do List, starring Aubrey Plaza. The couple, who have three daughters together, announced their separation in 2017 and were officially divorced in 2018. The following year, the three-time Emmy winner began dating former The O.C. star Rachel Bilson, who had co-starred with Hader in The To Do List.

As for Hader and Kendrick: It’s unlikely either star will be spilling any details about their relationship anytime soon. “They are both very private people,” People’s source said, “and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Though both People—and Page Six—reached out to both Hader and Kendrick’s reps, no requests for comment were returned.

(Via People)