The Fox and Friends gang aren’t strangers to watching co-host (and Chris Columbus superfan) Brian Kilmeade go off on rants while co-hosts patiently listen. Recent examples have included Kilmeade sparring with Steve Doocy after he recovered from Omicron and wished to tell the audience to get boosted. Kilmeade has also gone off about how mandates irritated him (because, in part, of bar-closing times), but this week, he’s the one doing the fact checking.

That odd moment went down with Rachel Campos-Duffy (yep, the former MTV’s The Real World cast member, subbing in for Ainsley Earhardt) when she decided to blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Joe Biden. She clearly headed into fictional territory over Russia’s warmongering, and this was too much, even for a staunch conservative like Kilmeade. When Campos-Duffy declared of China, “Provoking this war has brought our two enemies closer together,” Kilmeade wasn’t having it. “We did not provoke the war,” he pointed out. “They provoked the war.”

The Risk-playing foreign policy geniuses at Fox & Friends are arguing: Rachel Campos-Duffy: "Actually, the main problem is still China … Provoking this war has brought our two enemies closer together." Brian Kilmeade: "We did not provoke the war. They provoked the war." pic.twitter.com/ZS809MqqiO — The Recount (@therecount) March 15, 2022

Before this moment happened, Campos-Duffy had insisted that “Again, the main problem here as you see…” And Kilmeade injected, “Vladimir Putin.” Then Campos insisted, “Now we have created a bigger block, China and Russia together. This is why our policymakers aren’t thinking long-term.” She also rambled about how a “red line” existed, and a seemingly exasperated Kilmeade responded, “They can’t make a red line in other countries, Rachel.”

Yup, ain’t nothing like The Real World here…