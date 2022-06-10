As if Britney Spears hasn’t been through enough, her technically first husband Jason Alexander was arrested for crashing her wedding to Sam Asghari. Alexander reportedly tried to livestream the event on Instagram before tangling with Spears’ security who secured him until the cops arrived. He’s currently looking at charges for trespassing, vandalism, and battery.

Obviously, this was a crappy thing to do to Spears on her wedding day, which arrives on the heels of her winning a grueling legal battle to finally free herself from her conservatorship. However, the situation took a more jovial turn as Twitter ran wild with the fact that her ex shares the same name as Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander. Following news of the arrest, “Summer of George” started trending as people couldn’t resist referencing the classic episode where George Costanza thinks he’s about to have the best summer of his life. (Sorry to spoil a 30-year-old show, but he does not.)

You can see some of the reactions below, and these are just a tiny taste of the “Summer of George” tweets that are still pouring in as of this writing:

the Summer of George has taken a drastic turn https://t.co/8RRhf41O5X — CCR Pounder (@ElHijoDelSimon) June 9, 2022

THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE SUMMER OF GEORGE https://t.co/vw1f7PUHZQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2022

The Summer of George is upon us https://t.co/lRWoHko827 pic.twitter.com/URiw9PQzDk — Caleb (@calebyetagain) June 10, 2022

The Summer of George has not started out well. — MelaniaDivorceCountdown (@FroggyMcMuffin) June 10, 2022

It’s the summer of George baby https://t.co/Cdav06o8Np — Karen, Esq. (@comradeflirty) June 9, 2022

Summer of George got cancelled ASAP https://t.co/oa4LRXVmrw — The Protaganist (@Parkour_Lewis) June 10, 2022

As for the now-arrested Alexander, Spears’ attorney has vowed to make sure he’s fully prosecuted for crashing her nuptials. Via TMZ:

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, tells TMZ he’s “absolutely livid” Jason tried to crash the wedding and says Alexander needs to be locked up. Rosengart tells us Britney is safe and adds … “I am personally working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Despite Alexander’s trespassing, Spears’ wedding otherwise went off without a hitch as Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and others attended the joyous event.

