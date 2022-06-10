Back in 2004, Britney Spears got married to childhood friend Jason Alexander (not the Seinfeld actor), only for the marriage to be annulled just a matter of hours later. Fast-forward to yesterday and Spears got married for a third time, this time to Sam Asghari. The ceremony was reportedly an intimate one in Spears home, but it wasn’t without incident, as Alexander tried to crash the wedding while broadcasting his efforts on Instagram Live. Alexander was eventually stopped by security.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, it wasn’t clear what consequences Alexander would face, but now he have some answers: TMZ reported last night that Alexander was charged with trespassing, vandalism, and two counts of battery related to his run-ins with Spears’ security. He apparently also has a felony arrest warrant for larceny in another county and remains in custody.

NBC News reports Alexander was initially arrested on “suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant out of Napa County from 2016,” then “subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, vandalism and trespassing in Ventura County,” per a Ventura County sheriff’s spokesman.

Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, spoke with TMZ, saying he’s “absolutely livid” about Alexander’s actions. He also noted that Spears is fine and added, “I am personally working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Neither Spears nor Asghari have shared anything about the wedding on social media and have therefore not publicly reacted to the Alexander incident.