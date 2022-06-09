Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Are Reportedly Getting Married Today

Back in September 2021, Britney Spears revealed she and Sam Asghari were engaged. Now, it appears they’ve taken the next step on that journey, as the two are reportedly set to get married today. TMZ first reported the news and Billboard later noted “a source” confirmed the report with them. Neither Spears nor Asghari have said anything about the wedding on social media.

TMZ describes the ceremony as “intimate,” noting the couple is set to wed “in front of a very exclusive and small guest list of about 100 people.” Spears’ father Jamie, mother Lynne, and sister Jamie Lynn are apparently not attending the wedding, but her brother Bryan is expected to be there. It’s also not yet clear who will be giving Spears away at the altar.

There were previously rumors that the two had already gotten married, as in April, Spears was putting emphasis on referring to Asghari as her “husband” in Instagram posts.

This comes after Spears revealed in May she had a miscarriage. She wrote at the time, “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”