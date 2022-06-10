Earlier this year, Madonna declared she’d love to go on a world tour with Britney Spears and re-create their famous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards kiss, saying, “Not sure if she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could, like, reenact the original kiss.” Well, the two aren’t touring together, but they did get the chance to re-create the VMAs smooch, doing so at Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding yesterday.

Page Six shared photos from yesterday’s ceremony and following reception, and one of them shows Madonna and Spears sharing a simple closed-mouth kiss. Another one sees the pair looking at the camera, sharing an embrace, and smiling. Other photos from the reception show who else attended the wedding, a list that includes Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and others. (Hollywood Life and E! News also have photo galleries of guests arriving at and leaving the wedding.)

Page Six also offers details about what the wedding day was like, noting that the ceremony was attended by about 50 guests. When guests arrived, they were “greeted by a Cinderella-style carriage completely covered in flowers and other gorgeous floral displays.” During the ceremony, Spears wore “an off-the-shoulder white gown with a corset top and thigh-high split” while Asghari went with a traditional tuxedo.