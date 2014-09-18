Bruce Timm Returns To The DC Animated Universe With ‘Justice League: Gods And Monsters Chronicles’

It’s widely agreed that Bruce Timm’s work on the DCAU was part of the reason DC had an uninterrupted run of quality cartoons for more than a decade. But he largely stepped into an executive role, and hasn’t done a lot creatively for the DCAU, since 2006. That’s about to change, in a rather big way.
Variety is reporting that Timm and Alan Burnett, who worked together on Batman: The Animated Series, are developing Justice League: Gods and Monsters Chronicles, a three-episode animated series streaming on Machinima and building up to the movie of the same name. Just as interesting, though, is what Timm will be allowed to get up to.
Apparently, this will be a darker, more serious take on the universe, because, well, this is DC Entertainment we’re talking about here, and also they don’t have to worry about networks complaining. Still, it’s not like Timm was ever playing with kid gloves: Batman: The Animated Series goes to some dark places with episodes like It’s Never Too Late, for example, so if there’s anybody who can make things gritty and make it work, it’s Timm.
It’s not clear if this will spin out into an ongoing series, but it doesn’t seem likely that they’re going to bring this level of talent into play for only three episodes. Truthfully, DC and Warners have done a surprisingly excellent job with their direct-to-video animation, especially recently. We’ll be curious to see how they pull this off; it’ll be released next spring.
It’s suppose to be an original story, but the description to me sounds like it might be an animated take on Gods Among Us.
That was the vibe I got as well.
Just give Bruce Timm carte blanche and watch him weave magic.
I actually thought Assault on Arkham was trying too hard to be gritty and just racking up bodies because it could, but still worlds better than the last couple animated offerings. I hope Bruce Timm can start giving the DC heroes heart again, because that’s what I really miss.
Well, that’s the Suicide Squad. Ever read the book from the ’80s? If half the team came back alive that was a good mission.
In Timm we trust!
Eh, I don’t mind it. Marvel’s doing its thing, DC’s doing its thing, there’s room for both.
He didnt stay away for long.