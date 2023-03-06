Around a year ago, Demi Moore revealed that Bruce Willis was retiring from acting (and “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him”) after being diagnosed with a aphasia, a form of dementia. Given that his condition severely impacts his cognition, including communication skills, this led to much dragging of the Razzies, who swiftly rescinded a nomination that singled him out for a recent performance. Likewise, Kevin Smith expressed regrets for publicly calling out Bruce when then clashed on the set of 2010’s Cop Out.

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, is now speaking out following a recently disturbing incident, in which paparazzi pounced on Bruce in a video that’s been making the dubious rounds. Taking to Instagram in a video, Emma expressed frustration at the clear harassment of her husband when he surfaced in public to grab coffee with friends. She stressed that his safety is paramount, and it’s already difficult enough to “get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely” when they suffer from dementia.

Emma would like photographers to chill out with the “yippee-ki-yays,” thank you very much:

“It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put worth. So this one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yays, just don’t do it. Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA.”

Yikes, man. One can only imagine how discombobulating it must be for Bruce to hear lines from his movies shouted at him by photographers who think that they’re being clever. Hopefully, they’ll heed Emma’s plea and let Bruce have some damn normalcy and peace. Watch the video below.

(Via Emma Heming on Instagram)