The Golden Raspberry Awards are known for poking fun at some less-than-stellar performances from some of the best actors. That’s a very nice way of saying that they give out these awards for bad movie roles. Just days ago, The Razzie for Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In A 2021 Movie was given, obviously, to Willis for his role in Cosmic Sin, one of his numerous films from last year– seven to be exact, with another handful being released this year.

Yesterday, Demi Moore revealed the unfortunate news that Willis was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder and plans to retire from acting. Many actors, fans, and co-stars have sent love over to Willis, who has yet to publicly comment on the diagnosis (and, sadly, may not be able to on his own).

Of course, The Razzies felt a ton of guilt for criticizing a man who has been going through some serious health trauma. Today, co-founders J.B. Wilson and Mo Murphy announced they would be rescinding the award.

After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis. If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie. As we recently mentioned in a Vulture Interview, extenuating circumstances also apply to Shelley Duvall in The Shining. We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production. We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well.

This is just another example of “we never really know what is happening behind the scenes” when it comes to actors working hard to make movies while battling illnesses or other stressors. Hopefully, The Razzies will learn from the situation, instead of blaming management.