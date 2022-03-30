Earlier today, word broke that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that leads to the inability to comprehend or formulate language. (It’s the same disease that afflicted Monty Python’s Terry Jones in his later years.) As such, he’s retiring from acting, at only 67. Social media was soon filled with appreciations for the beloved actor. Even some people with whom Willis has had beef stood up to issue apologies.

As per Variety, Kevin Smith — who directed Willis in the 2010 buddy comedy Cop Out, along with Tracy Morgan (who’s had his own health issues) — issued a mea culpa to his former colleague. The two famously clashed during the film’s shoot, with Smith trash-talking him while doing press. Now, 12 years later, he’s finally expressing regret.

“Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read,” Smith posted about the news. “He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family.”

Back in 2010, Smith unloaded to the press about his experiences making the studio comedy. “It was difficult,” he said, claiming Willis “wouldn’t even sit for a f*cking poster shoot” and that “were it not for Tracy, I might have killed either myself or someone else in the making of f*cking ‘Cop Out.’”

News of Willis’ diagnosis and retirement were first shared by Demi Moore, his ex-wife, with whom he has three daughters. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” Moore wrote in an Instagram post. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

