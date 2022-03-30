Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from acting after having been recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a rare brain disorder that affects one’s ability to communicate.

Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore broke the sad news on Instagram. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” she wrote. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Moore then quoted the Die Hard and Pulp Fiction actor’s “live it up” mantra, which “together we plan to do just that.” The message is signed by Moore, along with their kids, Demi, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, and Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two children together, Mabel and Evelyn. You can read the post below.