A lot of Republicans — most recently Marco Rubio — are unwilling to put the blame for the Jan. 6 riot on Donald Trump. Chris Christie isn’t one of them. The former New Jersey governor (who has his own share of problems) turned on Trump back before it was cool (for Republicans, anyway). He torched him shortly after he lost re-election and he’s been torching him ever since, revealing things like the heartless way he treated him after they both caught COVID. And on Sunday, shortly after his party deemed the Capitol attack as “legitimate political discourse,” Christie didn’t mince words.

.@GovChristie says Jan. 6 “was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump” in an effort to intimidate then-Vice Pres. Pence and Congress. “He wanted the election to be overturned.” https://t.co/qmLuLMVGh9 pic.twitter.com/LD8AOA7l7O — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 6, 2022

During an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Christie was asked about Mike Pence daring to say Trump was “wrong” to think he could reject the 2020 election results on that fateful day. Christie said he didn’t “know why it took him so long” to publicly admit doing so wasn’t in his power anyway. He then turned his attention on the former president.

“Let’s face it. Let’s call it what it is. Jan. 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week: Overturn the election,” Christie responded.

Christie, who sometimes stood awkwardly by Trump’s side throughout his lone term in office, was referring to a recent glorified press release the 45th president sent last week, in which he straight-up admitted that he wanted Pence to “overturn the election.”

“He actually told the truth by accident,” Christie said. “He wanted the election to be overturned.”

Will others in the GOP follow suit? Given that the party responded to Trump’s confession by censuring the only two Republican lawmakers on the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 and again downplaying its severity, probably not.

(Via Yahoo! News)