The majority of Republicans haven’t been participating with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But they haven’t been content with simply doing nothing. Some have spent months either downplaying the violent attack, even publicly condemning the investigation. On Friday they went even further still, censuring the two lone Republicans on the committee and actually declaring that the Capitol storming was “legitimate political discourse.”

As per The New York Times, the Republican National Committee, when faced with a former leader who continues to spread the voter lies that led to the attack (and is now even slamming his ex-veep), decided to go after party members who are trying to ensure such a thing never happens again. They voted to formally censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both die hard Republicans and both people who have refused to whitewash over Trump’s actions. (Cheney was infamously stripped of some of her power by her own party last year.)

In a statement, they condemned Cheney and Kinzinger for collaborating with Democrats over what they called the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

After the vote, certain Republicans attempted to clarify their language to make it seem like they weren’t condoning the violent assault, which left five dead and dozens of police officers injured. That didn’t go so well.

“Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger crossed a line,” said Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman. “They chose to join Nancy Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol.” (Mind you, the investigation is largely focused on the violence at the Capitol.)

The GOP’s extraordinary statement, which found the party further aligning itself with a loose cannon who was gorging on McDonald’s while sick with COVID, did not go unnoticed by several people in power, among them Cheney herself.

This was January 6th.

This is not “legitimate political discourse.” pic.twitter.com/lKgbVyVcJr — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) February 4, 2022

The Republican Party says attacking cops during insurrectionist riots is "legitimate political discourse." https://t.co/ZS0eeNlNbY — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 4, 2022

This is what Republicans call “legitimate political discourse.” Don’t let them rewrite history. pic.twitter.com/2cHSAY3vS9 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 4, 2022

It’s official. Lincoln’s party of “liberty and Union” is now Trump’s party of violence and disunion. His cultists just called sedition, beating up cops and a coup ‘legitimate political discourse.’ They censured Cheney & Kinzinger for not bowing to the orange autocrat. Disgrace. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 4, 2022

Others treated it with gallows humor.

And so the party that a very long time ago ended slavery are now parroting the dubious claims of Tucker Carlson.

