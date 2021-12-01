On Monday, a report by The New York Times revealed damning intel about CNN host Chris Cuomo: New documents showed that he been move involved in his brother Andrew’s attempts to deal with sexual harassment claims than he’d previously revealed. That night, Chris’ weeknight show aired as usual, as though everything was hunky dory. What a difference a day makes.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, CNN has suspended Cuomo indefinitely after the report, which detailed, among other things, how he used his connections to help dig up dirt on some of his brother’s accusers.

“The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions,” a CNN spokesperson told THR. “When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Earlier this year, the younger Cuomo claimed he had played a small role in helping his brother. The report, however, showed that he did far more than that. He phoned into strategy meetings, and even told investigators from the New York AG’s office that he would “reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out.” Ultimately it was for nought: Cuomo resigned in disgrace in August, to the surprise of many.

What he didn’t do, Cuomo said, was try to influence how stories about the case were reported on CNN. But that may not be enough to save his relationship with his longtime employers.

