Things have been a little awkward for Chris Cuomo for a while now. On the one hand, he has a weeknight CNN show. On the other, his brother is Andrew Cuomo, who in August resigned as governor of New York following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. A new report released Monday claimed that Chris had been more involved in his brother’s defense than he’d claimed. But you’d have no idea any of this happened if you watched that evening’s episode of Cuomo Prime Time.

.@ChrisCuomo says we should treat Omicron as an unknown until we actually know. “We don’t really know what the threat of this one is,” he says of the latest variant. “…When you know, when you can show why there should be concern, come with it.” pic.twitter.com/1PfwjdrEJA — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 30, 2021

The CNN host devoted the opening stretch of the night’s show to the Omicron, the new COVID strain that was made public on the day after Thanksgiving, and about which still very little is known. The hour was business as usual, which is to say Cuomo never once mentioned the hot water in which he currently resides. The closest thing to an acknowledgement was when he passed the baton to colleague Don Lemon, who gave him a suspiciously warmer-than-usual greeting.

Cuomo didn't mention anything about the new revelations about his involvement with his brother's sexual misconduct scandal during the entire show and the LIES he told his audience in August. But during the handoff his buddy Don Lemon had encouraging words for him. pic.twitter.com/s4OGh1T44J — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 30, 2021

“I am grateful for your friendship and your love,” Lemon told Cuomo. “I think that you are fantastic. One of the kindest people I know on this planet.”

Records show that Chris Cuomo had been an eager part of his brother’s defense team. As sexual harassment accusations mounted, Chris was reportedly adamant that Andrew not resign, even willing to dig up dirt on some of his accusers. CNN announced shortly thereafter that they will conduct a “thorough review” of the report. In the meantime, their employee may simply have to pretend all’s hunky dory.

(Via Deadline)