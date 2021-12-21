Last week, The Hollywood Reporter ran a story in which two women accused actor Chris Noth of sexual assault. (Noth claimed both interactions were consensual.) From there, more women have come forward, including actor/director Zoe Lister Jones, to share their own experiences stories about inappropriate behavior on the part of Noth dating back decades.

While Noth—who is best known as the longtime star of Law & Order and the notorious Mr. Big on both Sex and the City and, at least for a moment, its new And Just Like That… reboot—has denied or explained away any and all accusations made against him (so far), the stench surrounding the actor is severe, and seemingly credible enough that many of Noth’s former associates are quickly backing away the actor.

On Friday evening, one day after the first allegations surfaced, Noth was dropped by his talent agency, with a spokesperson for A3 Artists Agency telling Deadline “Chris Noth is no longer a client.”

Later that evening, the New York Post reported that a deal for Noth to sell Ambhar, his tequila brand, to Entertainment Arts Research (EAR) for $12 million had been called off. “We thought it would be in our best interest to withdraw from the transaction,” Bernard Rubin, EAR’s president, told The Post.

By Monday, Noth was getting more bad news. The Hollywood Reporter announced that the actor had been fired from The Equalizer, the CBS series that is currently in its second season. CBS and Universal Television, which co-produce the series, issued a joint statement in which they said that “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately.” (He will, however, be seen in one more episode, which had already completed production.)

Noth released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, in response to their original article, stating: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. … The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

