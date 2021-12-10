(Obviously, spoilers from the Sex And The City revival, And Just Like That… will be found below.)

Samantha Jones might not be dead (and simply enjoying her dudes with a side of tea and crumpets), but another O.G. Sex And The City character bit the dust. The new chapter (which doesn’t involve the show’s original creator, primetime king Darren Star) got a little morbid right away. A lot morbid? Well, maybe so, but it’s also a somewhat expected development given the character’s history of culinary debauchery.

Mr. Big, portrayed by Chris Noth, showed up in the premiere while still married to Carrie Bradshaw. That part’s surprising, since their road was never smooth, and then Big lovers (there’s gotta be some of them out there) were subjected to a Big shock: the eternal cad hopped onto a Peloton bike and apparently didn’t make it through the whole ride. Even making it onto the leaderboard would be no consolation because he bit the dust. Carrie discovered him, and in fitting with her trademarked narration full of puns, she declared, “And just like that, Big died.”

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Peloton wasn’t aware of what would go down involving one of its bikes, and it “didn’t pay for the bike to appear on the show.” Further, US Weekly relayed a statement from Peloton’s Health & Wellness Advisory Council cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, who pointed out that Big had an appetite for the finer things in life, which likely contributed to this situation. He did, in fact, suffer from a heart condition in the original show (Carrie famously grew emotional over it while helping him recover). Here’s what Steinbaum said on behalf of Peloton:

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Steinbaum added that “[t]he good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.” Well, Big also listened to too much Sinatra, but that’s beside the point. Ultimately, the franchise killed off Big with a pun, so I guess he lived as died. Or he died how he lived. R.I.P Big.

