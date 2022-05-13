While kicking off his comedy tour in London, Chris Rock decided to touch upon the worst things that a comedian should touch upon right now: cancel culture, The Slap, and the current defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. That’s just what we all needed.

According to LADBible, while joking about “cancel culture,” Rock managed to bring in the topic of inappropriate sexual encounters, which led to the joke: “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f*ck is she on? She sh*t in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not sh*tting fine.” Sure? He added, “She s**t in his bed. What the f*ck is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p*ssy… I’ve been with some crazy b*tches, but goddammit.”

Rock, of course, was referencing one of the weirder moments in the Depp/Heard trial where Heard allegedly left feces in the bed they shared together. There were photos too, unfortunately. The legal battle has been nothing but messy on both sides.