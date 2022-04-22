If Johnny Depp scored any sort of sympathy points with the jury and/or trial-watchers in his ongoing defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard when he shared audio of their vicious fights and testified about the time she allegedly pooped on his bed, his actions under cross-examination might be eroding any good will.

On Thursday, Depp spent the entire day in court being questioned by Heard’s lawyers—and revisiting some of the violent thoughts he had expressed to others about his ex-wife. They were not pretty.

As Vice reports, Heard’s legal team unleashed a trove of texts Depp sent to both some of his closest friends and Heard herself before the couple had even married. Among the more disturbing exchanges were several texts Depp shot off to WandaVision star Paul Bettany back in 2013, in which he suggested “Let’s burn Amber!!!” (three exclamation points and all) then changed his mind and suggested “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!” and promised that “I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.”

In a message to another friend, Depp expressed hope that Heard’s “rotting corpse is decomposing in the f***ing trunk of a Honda Civic.”

In 2015, texts sent to someone else—possibly Heard’s sister—had Depp claiming that “I never ever want to lay eyes on that filthy whore Amber” and that he would “smack the ugly c**t around before I let her in.” As we said: Not pretty.

Friday will mark Depp’s fourth day on the stand. Heard, too, is expected to testify (as is Bettany).

(Via Vice)