Chris Rock wasn’t kidding when he said he wouldn’t talk about The Slap until he gets paid.

During a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday, the comedian immediately addressed the elephant in the room… kind of. “I’m OK, if anybody was wondering. I got most of my hearing back,” he joked. But anyone expecting Rock to go further than that was about to be disappointed. “People expect me to talk about the bullsh*t, I’m not going to talk about it right now, I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix,” he said.

The first time that Rock acknowledged the time that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars (which seems like it happened 500 years ago) was in late March during a standup show in Boston. “How was your weekend?” he said to kick off his set. “I don’t have a bunch of s*it about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that sh*t. And it will be serious and funny.” And profitable.

Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl set, in which he was attacked by a man brandishing a replica handgun, will not be coming to Netflix.

