John Leguizamo is filling in as this week’s guest host on The Daily Show, and he came ready to rumble with the GOP’s outright refusal to curb gun violence in America. Following the Nashville school shooting, Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett went viral for his telling response to the tragic event that left four people dead along with the shooter.

“We’re not gonna fix it,” the Republican congressman said. “Criminals are gonna be criminals, and my daddy fought in the Second World War, fought in the Pacific, fought the Japanese, and he said, ‘If somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.'”

Leguizamo played the clip for The Daily Show who were literally stunned into silence by Burchett’s cavalier response. Leguizamo, on the other hand, had words for Burchett.

Via The Wrap:

“There’s not a lot of heck you can do about it? That’s the best you have to offer? You’re a congressman!” Leguizamo exclaimed. “If you don’t have any ideas for how to keep our kids safe, get the f— out of the way. And go work at a Pinkberry or some s—!”

The guest host took things even further by pulling apart Burchett’s odd anecdote about his dad.

“No disrespect to his father,” Leguizamo said. “But if going to school in America feels like fighting in World War II, that should be a sign that things are seriously f—ed up in America, OK?”

