Tennessee GOP Lawmaker Tim Burchett’s Telling Response To The Nashville School Shooting Has People Calling BS

Rep. Tim Burchett (seen above while having a word with fellow GOP colleague Marjorie Taylor-Greene during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on freedom of speech and whether Twitter censored tweets about Hunter Biden’s laptop) is naturally a Capitol Hill focus for reporters this week. The reason for this shining light is not a positive one, given that Burchett’s home state of Tennessee is reeling from the Nashville school massacre, in which a shooter killed four people (including a 9-year-old girl) before turning the gun on themselves.

Burchett remains very much in line with the GOP colleagues who simply tweet about thoughts and prayers in the face of these tragedies and call it a day. Marjorie Taylor Greene even suggested that “hormones” were responsible, and “[e]veryone can stop blaming guns now.” In other words, there won’t be much serious discussion about gun control on Capitol Hill, and Burchett offered his blunt words on the subject. Essentially, he feels like there’s no action that could possibly improve this situation:

“We’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are gonna be criminals, and my daddy fought in the Second World War, fought in the Pacific, fought the Japanese, and he said, ‘If somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.'”

Yes, this sentiment is pretty much that article from The Onion in slightly different words.

On social media, people are not here for this further inaction and are disgusted that Burchett seemingly likened the act of going to school to WWII. They are sick and tired, not only of being sick and tired, but by Burchett’s metaphorical shrugging. Would Tennessee actually vote him out of office, though?

Burchett will be up for reelection in 2024 in a very red district.

