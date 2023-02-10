It’s a good thing that there are an infinite number of alternative universes, because at least in a few of them, John Leguizamo played The Vulture/Adrian Toomes in Spider-Man: Homecoming. As we all know, the role went to Michael Keaton who brought his Batman legacy to the winged “bad” guy facing off against Peter Parker. This was also a few years after Birdman, the Oscar-winning film where Keaton also played a winged superhero, so all of that was swirling in the ether of Homecoming, connecting it to superhero history and a kind of craggy, weathered prestige. Make no mistake: Keaton was excellent in the role and played it only as he could.

But it was almost Leguizamo. Maybe even more than almost. According to the actor in an interview for ComicBook.com, he and Marvel were in final negotiations when Keaton decided he wanted the role after all, and the producers had an awkward question for Leguizamo.

“They asked me if I would give it up and I said, ‘Well, okay I guess,'” Leguizamo said. “‘[Marvel]said, no, we’ll work with you again, we’re gonna!'”

So far, that hasn’t come to pass. And why not?

“They offered me something tiny, and I’m going, ‘Nuh-uh!'” Leguizamo concluded.

It’s a heartbreaking story of what might have been. Granted, these moves are common negotiating tactics for both actors and studios, but it’s a shame Leguizamo was on the losing end on this one, especially because he would have cruuuussshed the role.