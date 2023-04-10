Give Dan Crenshaw some credit: He won’t roll with the MAGA trolls flooding Congress, and he’s for the fact that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. That doesn’t mean he can’t still get into a far right tizzy every now and then. As per The Daily Beast, the Texas representative tried to boycott Bud Light because they dared embrace a progressive practice. But the attempt wound up backfiring spectacularly.

Why was Crenshaw mad at beer? Because Anheuser-Busch, which owns the popular light lager, dared partner with trans TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. And he wasn’t having it.

“Just saw Bud Light’s stupid ad campaign,” Crenshaw said in an Instagram video, not specifically getting into an anti-trans panic. “So guess what we’re going to do? We’re going to throw out every single Bud Light we have in the fridge.” When he opened the fridge, there was plenty of beer cans, but none of them were Bud Light.

“Alright, well I guess that was easy,” he joked.

Thing is, the fridge was packed with Karbach, a Texas-based craft brewery that, as Houston Chronicle pointed out, is owned by Anheuser-Busch. Whoops! So much for that boycott.

It’s far from the first time Crenshaw has embarrassed himself while trying to appear cool. Who could forget his ridiculous action movie-style video in which he beat up BLM?

