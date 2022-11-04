Dan Crenshaw is once again throwing his fellow Republicans under the bus by refusing to go along with Donald Trump’s “Big Lie.” This time around, Crenshaw revealed that not even the most diehard MAGA politicians believe that Trump actually won, but that hasn’t stopped them from saying so publicly.

“It was always a lie. The whole thing was always a lie. And it was a lie meant to rile people up,” the Texas congressman said on the latest episode of his podcast. After reiterating his anger at his fellow Republicans for making false promises of overturning the Electoral College (“There’s not even a process for you to do that. It doesn’t even exist.”), Crenshaw shared that he challenged the “rabble-rousers” behind closed doors. What they told him made him even more angry.

Via HuffPost:

But even just the others, they’re like, ‘Yeah, we know that, but we just, you know, people just need their last hurrah. Like, they just need to feel like we fought one last time. Trust me, it’ll be fine.’ And I was like, ‘No, it won’t. That’s not what people believe and that’s not what you’re telling them. And maybe you’re smart enough to know that but like …’ So we have a lot of people in the political world that are just willing to say things they know aren’t true, they know aren’t true. It’s a huge manipulation.

To Crenshaw’s credit, he is one of the few Republicans willing to publicly state that Trump lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. That hasn’t always worked out well for him though. During a GOP event in August 2021, he was heckled by a MAGA crowd after he refused to say the election was stolen and mocked a recent audit in Arizona. The crowd turned on Crenshaw as he chided them for actually believing Trump’s lies.

“Five different states? Hundreds of thousands of votes? You’re kidding yourself,” Crenshaw said before footage of the event cut off.

