Vice presidents don’t tend to be as remembered as well as those they served under. (There are exceptions. One of them is currently commander-in-chief.) So you might not recall Dan Quayle. He was veep under another veep-turned-president, George H.W. Bush. He’s not remembered that fondly, if at all. His legacy may wind up being that one time he insisted, at a spelling bee, that “potato” was spelled “potatoe.” (He also launched a culture war against fictitious television character Murphy Brown.) But we live in the weird timeline, which is to say that the reason we still have a democratic republic is because of him.

As per CNN, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s forthcoming Trump book Peril has a hair-raising passage in which another former veep, Mike Pence, turned to Quayle for advice towards the end of the Trump administration. The then-president was pressuring Pence to help overturn the election. He couldn’t do that, mind you. But he still, apparently, had to be talked down from joining his superior’s attempted coup.

Over and over, Pence asked if there was anything he could do. “Mike, you have no flexibility on this. None. Zero. Forget it. Put it away,” Quayle told him. Pence pressed again. “You don’t know the position I’m in,” he said, according to the authors. “I do know the position you’re in,” Quayle responded. “I also know what the law is. You listen to the parliamentarian. That’s all you do. You have no power.”

Again, Pence couldn’t overturn the election results, despite Trump’s repeated insistence to the contrary. But CNN offers two timelines had Pence not done the right thing and certified the election:

At best, that would have led to a series of lawsuits contesting whether Pence had the ability to overturn the election. That process would have dragged out for weeks — if not months — leaving the country in limbo in ways that could well have spawned further violence. At worst, we could have seen the legitimate decline of American democracy, with the demonstrated will of the people overturned by a single man.

What did happen is still not great: Trump continues to assert, with no proof and after endless legal embarrassments, that the 2020 election was stolen from him. And a large chunk of Republicans, politicians and voters alike, insist this lie is true. Oh, and there was that Capitol riot. But it could have been even worse. And the reason it’s not worse is because…of Dan Quayle?

When the news broke, people couldn’t believe that the voice of reason was…wait, Dan Quayle?

In today's America, the well-informed elder statesman serving as a sober voice of reason and wisdom is … Dan Quayle. https://t.co/00QLbLoPXE — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 14, 2021

For those who missed it, Pence called Quayle hoping to find a way to help Trump overturn the election. Quayle told him to do his damn job pic.twitter.com/QNTJyJfLF3 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 14, 2021

Others couldn’t believe that we still have a (mostly) functioning democracy because of…no, really, it’s Dan Quayle?

Dan Quayle helped save the Republic. That's how warped the Trump era is. pic.twitter.com/EuacpZnae6 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 14, 2021

My God, Dan Quayle may have saved the Republic. https://t.co/QweeRYEx0Y pic.twitter.com/c3OUiDx3Uc — Adam Wren (@adamwren) September 14, 2021

I didn’t see the Dan Quayle cameo coming https://t.co/ail0UN1jWL pic.twitter.com/hWhBfpjQV9 — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) September 14, 2021

Insane to realize how close we came to absolute chaos but "Mr Potatoe," Dan Quayle, steered Pence away. Wowe. pic.twitter.com/aaoUc1xyRO — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 14, 2021

What does it say about Mike Pence that he needed Dan Quayle to get him to do the right thing? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 14, 2021

Did anyone have “Dan Quayle saves the Republic” on their 2021 hellscape bingo card? — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 14, 2021

I can't decide if Dan Quayle saving the republic is the funniest story of the year, or the saddest. pic.twitter.com/ia2vyi7wop — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 14, 2021

so uh… dan quayle might have saved our democracy by telling Pence there was nothing he could do to stop the counting of electoral votes? of all people? dan quayle? pic.twitter.com/HEt4D6BDsW — pavan 🇺🇸 (@ppavnr) September 14, 2021

Some forgave him for “potatoe.”

I hereby forgive Dan Quayle for being unable to spell "potato" https://t.co/wcCYfI5HTm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2021

But others were more cautious. Maybe a timeline in which the nation survived because of Dan Quayle is not a good one.

Dan Quayle saves democracy is not a movie I want to live through pic.twitter.com/RXkrsLCCSV — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 14, 2021

And others pointed out that Mike Pence was awfully close to joining the coup.

Some people are praising Dan Quayle for talking Mike Pence out of joining the coup. But my top takeaway is that Pence really, really wanted to join the coup. He just didn't want to get arrested if it failed. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 14, 2021

But he didn’t. He cleared the lowest bar imaginable. And he may have only done that because of Dan Quayle? That still doesn’t feel right.

