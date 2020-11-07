After former Vice President Joe Biden took leads in Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday morning, while also maintaining leads in Nevada and Arizona, CNN has proclaimed Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. This puts him poised to secure 306 Electoral College votes, which puts him well above the 270 mark needed to win the American presidency. (And, coincidentally, 306 is the same number of Electoral votes Trump secured in 2016.)

Biden now leads in states worth 306 electoral votes. Here's how the map will probably finish pic.twitter.com/jsriBmroWb — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 6, 2020

Based on the “pathetic” address he offered Thursday night, Trump is not expected to concede and will surely continue to attempt to delegitimize the foundation of American democracy with baseless claims of election fraud, an ongoing effort of his for years now. As you may recall, Trump also falsely claimed that the results of the 2016 election, which he won, were also fraudulent, claims that were never proven by anyone, including the special commission Trump himself assigned to investigate.

Additionally, Trump will mount legal challenges in multiple states, but he and his campaign will need to provide solid evidence of voter/election fraud across the country for anything to result from the lawsuits, outside of blusterous political theater.

The Lt. Governor of PA is salty af this morning and I love it 🤣 “The president can sue a ham sandwich, it wouldn’t make a difference” pic.twitter.com/kpoUBRcpKq — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) November 6, 2020

With all of that said, Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America.