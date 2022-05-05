The 23-year-old rapper who attacked Dave Chappelle during the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival will not face felony charges. Isaiah Lee rushed the stage at the Hollywood Ball on Tuesday night where Chappelle was performing an already wild, raucus show. Despite the fact that Lee had a replica gun with a retractable knife on him, authorities declined to pursue felony charges on Thursday. However, Lee could still face misdemeanor charges for the incident.

Via The Orange County Register:

The District Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying, “After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles.” There was no immediate comment from the City Attorney’s Office on whether it has begun to review the case.

Complicating matters is the fact that Lee was noticeably “roughed up” backstage. After being tackled by security and Jamie Foxx (again, it was a wild night), Lee was taken backstage and beaten by Busta Rhymes and possibly others. In fact, Chappelle was captured on audio bragging about how his friends “broke” Lee’s arm, but whether the comedian was being serious or not is a whole different matter.

“I felt good my friends broke his arm,” Chappelle said in a recording provided to TMZ. “I felt good, how bad does a n***** have to be that Jon Stewart would stomp him!”

We’re guessing Jon Stewart didn’t really stomp a guy, but again, it was a crazy night, so who the heck knows?

