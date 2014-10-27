David Goyer Is Working On An Intriguing New TV Series Called ‘Krypton’

DC has seen enormous success in the TV field recently: Arrow‘s an established cult hit, The Flash is a breakout hit, Gotham has been Fox’s highest rated drama in more than a decade, and they’ve got even more on the way. So now, apparently, they’ve decided to swing for the fences with Krypton. Yes, a TV show set on Superman’s homeworld.
The show, reported on by Bleeding Cool, has David Goyer developing it, and, honestly, it’s almost absurdly ambitious. It’s one thing to sell a show like Gotham, which is basically an over-the-top police procedural, and quite another to pitch what amounts to an SF pulp show which would require an enormous budget for television.
There’s actually quite a lot to draw from. Especially as DC let writers like John Byrne and Alan Moore loose on Superman, the culture of the Man of Steel’s home planet got complex and very weird. It’s a planet full of vicious animals, semi-Objectivist committees, death cults, and people running around in battle armor. Arguably the opening of Man of Steel best captured the sheer pulpy strangeness at play on the planet of Krypton. Russell Crowe riding a dragon before jumping off into the vat where they keep a library in order to put it into his unborn son’s DNA is, for Kryptonians, a Tuesday.
What’s baffling here is why anybody thinks it would play. For this to remotely work at all, it would need to be that extremely rare beast, a prestigious, expensive SF series on American television. So I’m skeptical this will get further than a script about Jor-El or something. But it’s nice to see DC’s willing to take a swing for the fences now and again.
Oh, cool. First a Batman show without Batman and now another Superman show without Superman.
The Superman equivalent of Gotham is really Smallville. This could just be about some random people on Krypton with no connection to the Superman mythology except for it being his homeplanet.
But who am I kidding, this is so going to be the story about the two buddies Jor-El and Zod who end up as mortal enemies, like they haven’t tried that before.
“For this to remotely work at all, it would need to be that extremely rare beast, a prestigious, expensive SF series on American television.”
So how long will it be before they announce that Ronald D. Moore is helming the series?
If I get to serious discussions for series, I give it three to six weeks before his name comes up as showrunner.
When are they going to realize that no one cares at this point? We’ve seen it done twice before in film, and now they want to string it out for a few seasons of TV? Newsflash, we all know how this story ends. There’s no way to get invested in any of these characters, because they’re all going to die at the end.
If you want a good version of this, read “The Last Days of Krypton”.
So we’d see Rusell Crowe foight around the world?
The last days of Kandor, with General Zod leading the charge versus Braniac would be nice, but far too expensive.