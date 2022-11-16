Former Bond girl and RHOBH star Denise Richards experienced a terrifying road rage incident earlier this week in Los Angeles. TMZ broke the news and has photos of the truck in which Richards was a passenger while her husband, Aaron Phypers, drove while they noticed that a van was following them.

TMZ describes the scary incident as a “life-threatening” one after the van’s driver “was getting irritated, shouting at them while trying to squeeze in front of them.” The van eventually passed the couple (who was in route to Popsicle Studio, where Denise still worked a full day on Monday after the incident), who later noticed bullet holes in the back of the vehicle. As PEOPLE further reports from a source, the situation accelerated: “[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed. The guy was obviously pissed behind him.” The source adds that the Denise and Aaron “couldn’t figure it out,” which left them feeling “frantic.”

On Twitter, Denise addressed the subject in a late Tuesday-night tweet, which was a response to a user who wished ill will upon her. “Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care,” Denise wrote. “Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck… a**hole.”

Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…asshole https://t.co/xWrAqvSeoa — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) November 16, 2022

As for the “why” of this incident, there’s clearly no rational explanation for road rage, but TMZ relays how “[w]e’re told Aaron was having a tough time finding the place,” and the man apparently flew off the handle. PEOPLE also points out that Aaron attempted to shake the man to no avail. Thankfully, both Aaron and Denise are in one piece, although there’s been no mention of this road-rager’s whereabouts.

(Via TMZ & PEOPLE)