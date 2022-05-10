In a new interview with Vogue, Dua Lipa opened up about meditation, life on tour, and growing up in Kosovo. Finally touring after the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, Lipa is enjoying the states, including taking yoga classes in Beverley Hills and eating barbecue in Houston, the latter city being where the interview took place.

Although the UK-born Albanian singer has enjoyed her time in the US, she admits everyday tasks, such as riding in a car, can be daunting, due to America’s affinity toward guns.

“Being from the UK, it’s hard for me to wrap my head around,” Lipa said. “When I’m in the car with someone in America and they have, like, a little bit of road rage, I’m always like, ‘Don’t do it. You have no idea who that other person is and if they’re carrying a gun.'”

In addition to gun safety, Lipa has also been vocal about reproductive rights. Last week, following the news that Roe v. Wade may be overturned, Lipa took to Instagram, asking, “Do you want to keep abortion safe and legal in the US?,” then encouraging her followers to “join a protest. Use your vote. Donate.”

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.