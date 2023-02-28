Former The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj kicked off his week as guest host by laying into Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who essentially torpedoed his own comic strip by going on an unfortunate rant. In the viral clip, Adams tells white people to stay away from Black people because it’s not worth it to help them. “This can’t be fixed,” Adams said. “It doesn’t seem like it pays off.” The rant prompted several newspapers to pull the Dilbert comic strip from its pages before Adams was ultimately dropped by his syndication partner, Andrew McMeels Universal.

“Oh my god!” Minhaj said after playing the video for The Daily Show audience. “He just kept going! He was like, ‘Black people are a hate group, white people should stay away from Black people, I stay away from Black people.’ And Kanye heard this and was like, ‘Whoa, my brother, pace yourself.'”

The guest host then proposed a solution gleaned from the time he “rubbed shoulders with the Illuminati” where he learned about an infliction amongst rich people and came up with a solution. Via The Daily Beast:

“When they don’t have problems of their own, they have to make up problems just to make their lives interesting.” “I can guarantee you, J.K. Rowling had zero opinions about trans people when she was on welfare,” he joked. This is why “we need a wealth tax,” Minhaj added, and not for “any of that Bernie shit.”

“Rich people, this is for your own good,” Minhaj said before revealing how his plan will work. “The wealth tax is actually a shut the f*ck up tax.”

