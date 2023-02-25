Scott Adams, aka the guy who writes the Dilbert cartoons, has often expressed his kooky ideas. He even leaned Trumpward when the now-former president first eyed the White House. He turned on him late last year, but that didn’t mean an end to his bananas ideas. Indeed, on a recent episode of his daily YouTube show — which inexplicably average an hour in length — he went on a bizarre rant about Black people widely condemned as racist. Now his precious cartoon has been pulled from multiple newspapers.

Dilbert dude says he's tired of helping Black people because Don Lemon says our neighborhoods suck.

Or, some such totally *not racist* stuff.

(Because nothing is racist to a racist, or they'd have to admit they're a racist. Caucasity 101) pic.twitter.com/ysDVXNrMww — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) February 23, 2023

As per Variety, Cleveland’s The Plain Dealer announced they were dropping the long-running office culture cartoon, which has been in print since 1989. They were not happy that Adams had called Black people a “hate group” and pleaded with white people to “get the f*ck away” from them.

“This is not a difficult decision,” wrote VP of content Chris Quinn. “We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support.” He continued, “Until we decide what to replace Dilbert with, you’ll likely see a gray box where it has been appearing.”

Quinn added that other newspapers owned by the same parent company, Advance Local, were dropping Adams’ strip as well, including papers in Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Alabama, Massachusetts, and Oregon.

Adams’ rant came on Wednesday, when he cited a survey in which nearly half of Black Americans polled disagreed with the statement “It’s okay to be white.” Mind you, the phrase was once part of a trolling campaign that the Anti-Defamation League deemed a “hate symbol.” That didn’t stop Adams from a strange rant.

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the f*ck away,” Adams declared. “Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. So I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore. It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off.”

The very online Adams has since responded to the criticism on his Twitter account, writing cryptic things like “I rest my case” and joking, “I just learned Cleveland has a newspaper.”

