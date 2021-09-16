Tucker Carlson isn’t the only right-winger who can’t stop talking about Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s balls. During a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, the health minister of Trinidad and Tobago, shot down claims that the rapper’s acquaintance developed “swollen” testicles after receiving a coronavirus vaccine. “It is, as far as we know, at this point in time — there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event. And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday, trying to track down, because we take all these claims seriously, whether it’s on social media or mainstream media,” he said. “As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad or, I dare say, Dr. Hinds, anywhere else. None that we know of anywhere else in the world.”

Dinesh D’Souza — who is not a doctor — isn’t so sure.

“How would the health minister know this? Did he measure the guy’s testicles? There is no indication in this article of what type of fact checking was involved here,” tweeted the testicle-knower/director of such fine films as Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, AOC Is Not A-OK: The Socialist Nightmare, Death of a Nation: Can We Save America a Second Time? (one of those titles is fake — can you guess which?).

How would the health minister know this? Did he measure the guy’s testicles? There is no indication in this article of what type of fact checking was involved here https://t.co/w8H1oY3bot — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 16, 2021

Everyone’s an expert on swollen balls these days. (This story keeps getting weirder.)