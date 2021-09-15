Tucker Carlson has got swollen testicles on the brain. No, it’s not a neurological condition; but ever since Nicki Minaj tweeted about her mysterious “cousin’s friend” whose ball sack reportedly did not like whatever was in the COVID vaccine, Carlson can’t stop talking about this poor man’s scrotum.

His testicular fixation began on Monday night when he read aloud a tweet in which Minaj told a story about some poor dude’s junk:

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

While there didn’t seem to be much more left to say, Carlson found plenty of ways to turn this into a continuing story. On Tuesday night he was back on Swollen Balls patrol, correcting a misunderstanding on his part: “Last night… suggested that Nick Minaj’s cousin is the one with the swollen testicles in Trinidad. And we were wrong and we want to admit it. We henceforth correct the record. Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s testicles are not swollen. As far as we know, he’s fine. It’s Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles who are swollen.”

Tucker: Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s testicles are not swollen as far as we know. He’s fine. pic.twitter.com/EmKs9cI2Q4 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2021

Glad we cleared that up—as I’m sure Nicki Minaj’s cousin and his balls are.

Carlson brought on Candace Owens, of all people, to whom he admitted that “My total knowledge of Nicki Minaj is right around zero.” (No sh*t.) “So I have no idea what Nicki Minaj thinks of anything else. But I know when someone is not intimidated, and this woman is not intimidated… And it’s just so interesting and heartening to see someone who’s not afraid in America. There are still a few. I guess it’s left to a rapper from Queens, but good for her.”

Sounds a bit racist, but moving on…

Tucker says his “total knowledge of Nicki Minaj is right around zero in that range” before praising her and saying “good for her” pic.twitter.com/aShh7N9bvi — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2021

Things then took a more serious tone when a much more somber Carlson addressed the cousin’s friend with the swollen testicles directly, and implored him to consider being a guest on the Fox News show.