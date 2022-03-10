Don Jr. Thinks His Dad Played Putin And Kim Jong-Un ‘Like A Fiddle’

Donald Trump Jr. is very likely the kid who threatened “my dad could beat up your dad” back in kindergarten. Even today, at the age of 44, he’s doing an equally immature version of it—except now it’s on the world stage. In his latest public plea for his dad’s approval and love, Don Jr. has posted yet another rambling, bleary-eyed video in which he came to the former president’s defense, this time over his seeming admiration (though some say fear) of tyrannical dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

HuffPost shared Jr.’s latest wild rant, in which he essentially claims that his father’s years of praising and slobbering all over people like Putin are just his wily dad’s way of playing the long con.

Junior kicked it off by parroting some of the most obvious criticisms plenty of smart people have had for his father, bellowing, “‘I can’t believe Trump said something nice about Putin, Kim, Xi [Jinping], anyone. He must love them! He’s folding to them! If it was me in charge, I’d tell them to go screw themselves.’ Right?” But Don the Lesser isn’t buying it:

“This is some nerd, in his mom’s basement, who’s never dealt with anything. Never actually had any power, [and] never understood those people, because he’s never been in the same room as them. In academia, they’re writing this stuff like it’s real, like they actually have a say, like they actually know what the hell they’re talking about. Do you ever think that, like all other things, maybe Trump understood that. He knew exactly how to play these guys, and he played it like a fiddle.”

It’s Guilfoyle’s birthday, so Junior got into the party supplies early. He claims that daddy only praised Putin and Kim because he was using psychological warfare on them: “He knew exactly how to play these guys, and he played them like a fiddle!” pic.twitter.com/4otuhtECKX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 9, 2022

Not everyone was buying what Junior was selling about dear old dad—a man who once publicly swooned over the “love letters” he Kim Jong-un sent each other (letters that were later seized from Mar-a-Lago).

I’ve used some bad judgment and posted some dumb content in my time. It’s out there… I could never run for office… whatever. Then there’s this idiot, a father of little children, who looks at this and says “GREAT! Post it!” Amazing. https://t.co/4A4VhgAIhq — George Hahn (@georgehahn) March 10, 2022

This here doesn't look like somebody playing anybody like a fiddle. pic.twitter.com/iUIBedMWPM — Riley Singh 🇺🇦 (@RileySingh3) March 10, 2022

😂 Don Jr claims Trump was using psychological warfare all along and was playing Putin and Kim “like a fiddle”. pic.twitter.com/ff5iPWxjol — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 10, 2022

Almost the truest thing Junior has ever said right at the end "Trump played it like a fiddle" 2. Fiddle

informal•British

an act of defrauding, cheating, or falsifying. — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) March 10, 2022

yep, look at kim's face..he knows he's being played. pic.twitter.com/PjFPGvGFuK — Tim (@TimWhatley22) March 10, 2022

@DonaldJTrumpJr

Here is trump: "playing Putin like a fiddle!" Lol pic.twitter.com/vgMetPgc8F — 🇺🇸 GW Hughes 🇺🇸 (@Al_Solzhenitsyn) March 10, 2022

Uhh… You realize that "Trump" (as junior calls him) is likely going to run for re-election, right? Maybe don't tell the world leaders about the genius plans of "Trump" to play other leaders like a fiddle…@DonaldJTrumpJr, you appear to be a coked up mess. — I just want sanity again! (@mcsefl) March 10, 2022

