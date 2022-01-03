It’s hard to keep track of Donald Trump’s many legal and financial headaches, from him trying to block the Jan. 6 committee from seeing his White House records to his sketchy social media service. But don’t forget about this one: The New York State attorney general’s office is in the midst of a civil investigation into the former president’s family real estate business. And on Monday, that one took another hairpin turn.

As per ABC News, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a subpoena demanding two of Trump’s children, Don Jr. and Ivanka, who were named as respondents in the office’s inquiry. And already both Trump kids have said they will not comply, revealing that they plan to file motion to quash the subpoenas.

It’s a classic Trump move: sabotage investigations into possible wrongdoing by tying things up in legal red tape, hoping the problem will go away (or that the public will lose interest). Of course, it could also blow up in their face. Trump allies who’ve ignored subpoenas, such as Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows, face jail time. Meanwhile, the investigation has already resulted in longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg being indicted.

Both Don Jr. and Ivanka have denied any wrongdoing and have predictably claimed the investigation is purely political. Still, how long will it be until the former records one of his beloved late night hotel rants?

(Via ABC News)