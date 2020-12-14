Donald Trump Jr. recently appeared on Fox News in such an amped-up state that people speculated that he needed an intervention. He also denied being blitzed out of his mind during a suspicious energetic RNC speech, and yeah, it sure looks like Don Jr. is doing nothing to discourage the same kind of talk by posting a late-Sunday-night video, in which he ranted about Hunter Biden while sitting in an undisclosed indication. He appears to be in a motel room, and quite possibly even a Motel 6 room.

There’s no telling why Don Jr. posted this clip to social media, but it’s gone now, so he must have had second thoughts, given that he’s slurring his words and doesn’t appear to be all-there while filming. Of course, the video has been preserved for posterity by the Internet with both a #Motel6 hashtag and a reference toward the David Hasseloff burger-eating debacle of 2007.

This is right up there with a drunk shirtless David Hasselhoff lying on a floor eating a burger.#motel6

Motel 6 pic.twitter.com/wuz9UvaoZO — Canada's Darci🌷🌷🌷 (@DarciCanada) December 14, 2020

“Every major media outlet spent weeks and months trying to pretend that the Biden’s weren’t tied to China, that… there was nothing shady at all about Hunter getting a billion dollar investment from the Chinese government,” Don Jr. ranted in the video. “I mean, this isn’t like he’s dealing with a Chinese businessman that happens to be an American, or an expat or something like that, but from the actual Chinese government. It was as though it was a conspiracy theory, it was as though it was a hoax and now we see that I guess the U.S. marshals and people in Delaware are investigating Hunter Biden for tax fraud, and I imagine it’s amongst other things.”

The Motel 6 jokes rolled in with even more inferences on what’s up.

Don Jr. full on jack-jawing like nobody’s going to notice he’s high AF in a Motel 6.pic.twitter.com/UMTMNhqWG6 — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) December 14, 2020

Yo Donnie Boy, your son is wired off his ass at Motel 6. Go pick him up like a good dad! 😉#DonaldTrump #TrumpCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/muLltFTEKK — Henry T. Contreras 🌊 (@HenryTContreras) December 14, 2020

Look at the headboard, the curtains, and lampshade. It looks like he is in a Motel 6. The lack of color in his facial hair would say he is not grooming regularly and then the sluring of words and strange mouth movements would say he is on something. — charlie (@TheOldOlaf) December 13, 2020

The video of Trump Jr. in Motel 6 with his tongue melting, while he's trying not to talk through the nose and still talking through it, is the entire dysfunctional Trump universe squeezed into one human face — Exploding Tree Singh MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) December 14, 2020

*sees #motel6 is trending under 'politics'. Figures it's a GOP senator getting caught with a male escort at a seedy motel* Ah, nope. Just Don Jr coked out of his mind in a seedy motel. 👍 pic.twitter.com/QTjCNIBS23 — Derp Digler voted against the Nazis twice (@DiglerDerp) December 14, 2020