Much like his father (who Sen. Tammy Duckworth once sarcastically referred to as “Cadet Bone Spurs”), Donald Trump Jr. did not serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. This might perhaps account for him not realizing that there’s a massive list of existing mandated vaccines for troops before the issue of Covid-19 ever surfaced. Yet Kimberly Guilfoyle’s boyfriend is pretty darn worked up over the Pentagon’s new order (in the wake of the FDA’s full approval of Pfizer vaccine) that all troops take the Covid jab.

This means that (according to the Associated Press) approximately 800,000 service members (those who remain unvaccinated so far) must roll up their sleeves, and as Raw Story relays, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby revealed that those troops who don’t have a religious or medical exemption for vaccination can talk to a doctor “and have that physician, communicate to them, the risks that they’re taking by continuing to not want to take the vaccine.”

Well, Don Jr. is a big fan of the right-wing Daily Caller website, which labeled that chat-with-a-doctor procedure as “re-education,” a term that was no doubt meant to communicate an authoritarian vibe (as with its use in communist China), and Don Jr. retweeted the applicable story link, while declaring, “Wow. Re-education? Already? This is all happening faster than anyone could have imagined.”

Wow. Re-education? Already? This is all happening faster than anyone could have imagined. https://t.co/xehjAU7Krm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2021

Naturally, people were quick to let Don Jr. know that he must know nothing about the military, particularly how the sign-up process is basically signing over one’s self as property of the U.S. government, so yeah, if the military wants to vaccinate you, they’re gonna vaccinate you.

George Washington mandated that every member of the US army get vaccinated. If founding fathers understood the value of a healthy army why is it so hard for you? — ʟɪᴛᴛʟᴇ ʟʟᴀᴍᴀ 👀 ɪꜱ ᴠᴀxxᴇᴅ (@xLittleLlama) August 25, 2021

When you sign up for the military you are US government property until your four year service is rendered, every soldier gets inoculated including Elvis, educate yourself — Cathy Stanchek (@CathyStanchek) August 25, 2021

Verbal counseling for disobeying a direct order is what you call "re-education"? I think you're missing a trick here, Junior. You should be talking about how the military has gone soft. They used to punish people for insubordination, right? — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) August 25, 2021

Vax have ALWAYS been mandatory in the military.. you get a lot of them especially if you are serving overseas..they just give you a bunch…but YOU didn’t serve in the military Don Jr. so you wouldn’t know that — nica (@nicaciao) August 25, 2021

It doesn't sound like "re" education if somebody got all the way through school without learning the importance of vaccines.

Unless the "re" is short for remedial. — 𝚆𝚎𝚍𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝙻𝚎𝚎 𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚍𝚊𝚢 ⛈ (@WednesFri) August 25, 2021

In this case, it's just called education. — Dan (@DPoem) August 25, 2021

Can we get the Enquirer's take on this too? — sneekietab (@sneekietab) August 25, 2021

1. "Re-education" was not said at the presser.

2. TL;DR- Troops who refuse the vax will get a chat from their command informing them on the vax and reminding them of their duty.

3. No one in your family has served, so sit this one out. — Radar (@MichaelCRaeder) August 25, 2021

(Via Associated Press & Raw Story)