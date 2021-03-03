Even though America is barely a month in Joe Biden’s administration, Donald Trump has already started making noise about running for president again in 2024. During his 90 minute speech to close out CPAC, Trump hinted at running again, and he naturally did it by pushing the “Big Lie” that he was the real winner of the 2020 election. “Who knows? I may even decide to beat [the Democrats] for a third time.”

While it’s unclear how serious Trump is about taking another run at the White House or if he’s just drumming up publicity for his next money-making scheme, preparations are reportedly being made behind the scenes to prep for a 2024 campaign. Most notably, those talks include replacing Mike Pence as Trump’s running mate. Via Bloomberg:

Trump’s advisers have discussed identifying a Black or female running mate for his next run, and three of the people familiar with the matter said Pence likely won’t be on the ticket. Two advisers have suggested Trump consider South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, the people said. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, are hosting a fundraiser for Noem on Friday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and home in Palm Beach. The former president is planning to make an appearance, people familiar with the matter said.

Replacing Pence shouldn’t come as a total surprise following the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Just before the insurrection, Trump had worked up the crowd at his “Stop the Steal” rally by accusing Pence of failing to perform his “constitutional duty” by overturning the election results. (Trump had reportedly called Pence a “p*ssy” in an attempt to bully him into not certifying the election.) Moments later, a throng of MAGA supporters violently stormed the Capitol building with nooses and zip ties while Pence and his family were still inside. Needless to say, the two probably aren’t in a rush to work together again.

