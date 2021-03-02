It’s fair to say Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic left a lot to be desired. He spent much of the last year underplaying it. When he tried to do more, he’d screw that up, too, pitching miracle cures and actually telling people to drink bleach. Even when he tested positive, he felt it more important to project a bogus sense of strength. He never told people to get masks, nor did he sing the praises of the vaccines that hit the market in his final weeks. So when news broke that he and Melania secretly got dosed before he left office, people were a little peeved.

As per The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, the former president and FLOTUS were both vaccinated at some point in January, before his term ended. It’s not clear when exactly they received the shots, though it’s safe to assume they received both doses, separated by the requisite three weeks, in the same place, as doctors advise.

Trump yesterday, at CPAC, said for the first time that "everyone" should get the coronavirus vaccine developed while he was in office. An adviser tells me both Trump and Melania Trump got vaccinated at the White House in January. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 1, 2021

Trump also told people to get the vaccine during his keynote address at this weekend’s CPAC, though it was buried in one of his frothing rants, not shouted to the rooftops like his continued spreading of the Big Lie.

Trump spoke at length about the vaccine last night, including taking credit for Biden getting vaccinated… but he didn't mention once that he'd also taken it: https://t.co/VLImQDJo0N pic.twitter.com/RSTA0GHuvv — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) March 1, 2021

On one hand: good! With the Trumps vaccinated, that means we’re two people closer to herd immunity. It also means his scores of supporters, who’ve been led to find the vaccine dubious, may flip-flop. (Or not!) On the other: Why didn’t he say something earlier? Is it so important he seem like a tough guy that he’ll let people think the vaccine is dangerous, just as he knowingly misled people about the severity of COVID-19? Of course, the answers to these questions should be obvious.

But people were still steaming.

We repeatedly asked the Trump White House for information on whether the President and first lady had been vaccinated or intended to receive a vaccine. As recently as January 18, WH declined to comment. https://t.co/BViZP5UNf2 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) March 1, 2021

They were mad that he spent so much time calling it a hoax only to get dosed anyway.

Trump and Melania getting the vaccine while saying covid is a hoax pic.twitter.com/BmRbltsz6b — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 1, 2021

Some said they cut in line.

PBS reporting Donald and Melania Trump got the vaccine in secret, before leaving the White House. Is anyone surprised that people who Really Don't Care are the first to cut in line? pic.twitter.com/vNNFTa1pmG — Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) March 1, 2021

And many accused him of lying to his supporters, endangering not only their lives but the lives of all Americans, who need as many people to get vaccinated as possible to return to normal.

Trump got the vaccine but didn't want you to know. He didn't want you to believe it was safe. His persona is more important to him than your life. It's all an act. — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) March 1, 2021

Donald and Melania Trump didn't want the large swath of complete morons they convinced COVID was no big deal, nothing but a flu, a full on hoax, to know that they completely believe COVID is a threat, so much so that they both got vaccinated, even after both having had the virus. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 1, 2021

Melania & Donald Trump both secretly received the COVID-19 vaccine back in January but refused to do it publicly or tell anyone because they already convinced their supporters it wasn't even real while they protected themselves. Selfish fucks. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) March 1, 2021

Trump quietly got the vaccine while never publicly encouraging people to take it while he was in office.https://t.co/5OYF4PEiMv via @maggieNYT — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 1, 2021

So Trump got the vaccine in January, but because his entire identity is predicated on pretending that following science/public health are signs of weakness, he did it in private and refused to tell anyone. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 1, 2021

After he contracted COVID, Trump went on national TV and said that, since he had been infected, he was now immune. Then he quietly received the vaccine once it become available. https://t.co/f16SEgoVng — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 1, 2021

In any case, Trump may be gone but, alas, he’s still very much with us.