The January 6th hearings kicked off last week with Ivanka Trump’s deer-in-headlights testimony against her former-president papa, who threw his daughter under the bus. There wasn’t anything as shocking during day two on Monday — unless you’re shocked by Rudy Giuliani being “definitely intoxicated” on election night or Trump milking his followers out of hundreds of millions of dollars. You should know better by now.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) disclosed in her closing statement that during the House Select Committee’s investigation, “we found evidence that the Trump campaign and its surrogates misled voters as to where their funds would go and what they would be used for. So not only was there the Big Lie; there was the Big Rip-Off.”

The Trump campaign sent millions of emails to supporters “between Election Day 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the riots. The emails urged donors to give money to ‘fight back’ and ‘step up’ in response to the ‘left-wing mob’ and Democrats undermining the election. In all, former President Trump and his allies raised $250 million off the efforts,” according to The Hill, including $100 million in the week after the election.”

And where did that money go? Rolling Stone reports:

The fund — which, again, did not actually exist — raised $250 million, most of which did not go to election litigation, but to Trump’s newly created Save America PAC. The PAC then made contributions to Mark Meadows’ charity, to a conservative organization employing former Trump staffers, to the Trump Hotel Collection, and to the company that organized the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6.

If you want to financially support Donald Trump, you should do it the old fashioned way: by spending $125 (plus shipping) on a Mar-a-Lago jewelry set.

