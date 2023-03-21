Is Donald Trump going to be arrested today? The scandal-plagued former president seems pretty sure of it (what a fine way to spend Taco Bowl Tuesday), and he’s calling on his MAGA converts to keep him out of jail.

Insider acquired an email sent by Team Trump to his millions of supporters (and millions more who keep forgetting to click the unsubscribe button). “They’re trying to intimidate YOU and cancel out YOUR vote!” it reads. “Which is why the Trump for President 2024 campaign is compiling millions and millions of petition signatures from Americans like you CONDEMNING these threats of a possible arrest.” It also called on “74 million patriots” to sign the petition — and fork over some dough, too.

Upon clicking the petition link in the message, recipients are taken to a page asking for donations to “help DEFEND our America First movement during these dark times.” The message says supporters can donate any amount, but suggests sums like $500, $1,000, and $3,300.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has exploited his followers to raise money. Last year, following the death of his ex-wife Ivana Trump, he released a statement about her that included a “DONATE TO SAVE AMERICA” button.

Trump also has been “using rumors of his indictment to raise funds on his social media platform, Truth Social,” according to Insider. “He said supporters shouldn’t send him anything if they are ‘doing poorly,’ but told them to ‘send your contribution’ if they are” making KFC buffet money.

Stay tuned! It’s going to be an interesting week.

(Via Insider)