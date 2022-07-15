ivana donald
Trump Is Being Called A ‘Ghoul’ For Raising Money For Himself In An Email About His Ex-Wife’s Death

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump‘s first wife and the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, died in her home in New York City on Thursday. She was 73 years old. “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate, and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity, and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest,” Ivanka wrote on Instagram, while Eric called her “an incredible woman” who “taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump paid tribute to Ivana by trying to raise money for himself.

When news broke of Ivana’s death, Donald wrote on Truth Social: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” He attached a screenshot of the post in an email to his followers, which includes a “DONATE TO SAVE AMERICA” button.

It did not go unnoticed.

