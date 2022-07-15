Ivana Trump, Donald Trump‘s first wife and the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, died in her home in New York City on Thursday. She was 73 years old. “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate, and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity, and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest,” Ivanka wrote on Instagram, while Eric called her “an incredible woman” who “taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump paid tribute to Ivana by trying to raise money for himself.

When news broke of Ivana’s death, Donald wrote on Truth Social: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” He attached a screenshot of the post in an email to his followers, which includes a “DONATE TO SAVE AMERICA” button.

It did not go unnoticed.

Classy with a "K".

🤮🤢 https://t.co/m92ihJJJkd — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 14, 2022

Instead of flowers and gravestones, we should aspire to have mass email solicitations sent in our memories; and in lieu of wakes and shivas, fundraisers. https://t.co/02UZeR2CEp — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) July 14, 2022

What a shitty human. “My ex is dead…send me money.” https://t.co/k67wf90SJu — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 14, 2022

Trump is a ghoul. https://t.co/5Eft2QppAF — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) July 14, 2022

I would be more surprised if Trump didn't fundraise off the death of the mother of some of his children. https://t.co/AzYeZNXGU9 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 14, 2022

Wow. So the statement he released on social media did not have the fundraising tab at the bottom. However, the emailed statement from his PAC includes it. They are using the Ivana death announcement to raise money. pic.twitter.com/diqLa7pvYT — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2022

This is ALWAYS the moment we all raise money https://t.co/kbnqBzDy7b — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 14, 2022

This is the only reaction to Ivanka Trump dying that I expected from Donald Trump.https://t.co/wCv2WbbNIn — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) July 14, 2022