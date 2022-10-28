Donald Trump has a fairly limited vocabulary, especially when it comes to a person, place, or thing he does not like. And he doesn’t seem to have much love for Arthur Engoron, the New York Supreme Court judge who has been tasked with overseeing the $250 million fraud case brought against Trump by New York attorney general Letitia James for illegally obtaining millions of dollars by falsifying documents in order to inflate his net worth.

As Raw Story reports, Trump has been desperate to get Engoron booted from his case, presumably because he has repeatedly ruled against the former president’s ridiculous demands and even held him in contempt. But all the back-channeling in the world isn’t helping Donald, who was told on October 19 that Engoron will decide his case, which left the former president with just one option: post childish insults on his own TRUTH Social.

On Friday morning, Trump took to his failing social media platform to kvetch:

The only person who may be worse than weak on violent crime A.G. Letitia “Peekaboo” James, is the Judge we have on her ridiculous & highly partisan case against me & my family. His name is Arthur Engoron, & he is a vicious, biased, and mean “rubber stamp” for the Communist takeover of the great & prosperous American company that I have built over a long period of years. He was appointed by my worst enemies. Case was to go to a new Judge, but he demands to keep it. I have no jury or Civil Rights!

In a separate, but semi-related, matter, the Trump Organization is also facing down a separate, $1.5 million lawsuit, with authorities charging that the company — which is headed up by Don Jr. and Eric — hid the compensation it paid to several top executives between 2005 and 2021. While Trump Sr. wasn’t named in that suit, he did make time to describe it as a “witch hunt,” his go-to phrase for any investigation into his wrongdoings.

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime CFO, was one of the executives named in the suit. The 75-year-old pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and will most likely testify against his former colleagues.

(Via Raw Story)