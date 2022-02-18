The Trump family’s penchant for skirting the law and behaving as if no rules at all apply to them might be finally catching up with them. Maybe… On Thursday, New York State Judge Arthur F. Engoron ordered Donald Trump and two of his spawn, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, to appear in front of investigators and answer questions.

A two-hour hearing turned into what onlookers might have called the Trump Circus when the former president’s lawyer dragged every tool out of his legal toolbox in order to prevent his client and his kids from having to recount their various possible shady dealings. As The Daily Beast wrote:

Trump, Don Jr., and Ivanka must now “appear for a deposition within 21 days” and “comply in full” by turning over documents, Engoron wrote in his order. He found the Trumps’ legal arguments “unavailing,” and affirmed the New York AG’s ability to continue investigating “copious evidence of possible financial fraud.”

But just because the judge issued his order (which you can read here) doesn’t mean that the Trumps won’t continue fighting it. According to The Daily Beast, Ronald P. Fischetti—Trump’s lawyer—has already signaled that he will appealing Engoron’s decision. In the meantime, this is just one of many cases against Trump and his family.

“The former president and his family are fighting an increasingly fierce legal maelstrom,” The Daily Beast writes. “Local prosecutors in Atlanta, the District of Columbia, and Manhattan are investigating abuse of power and shady business deals. All of the cases are heating up.”

The courtroom histrionics are apparently all at the behest of Trump. “Trump has said he wants bombast [from his attorneys] as they’re defending him against this New York ‘witch hunt,’” a source who has spoken with Trump about the New York City probes shared with The Daily Beast. “This is something he usually expects from his higher-profile lawyers and the ones who don’t deliver on that usually don’t stick around that long.”

Which might explain why The Daily Beast reported that Fischetti was “later seen squeezing a stress ball at his desk.” Does that count as a write-off?

