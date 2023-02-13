Donald Trump and his cronies could be facing an explosive situation later this week when the grand jury report into the former president’s alleged election interference in Georgia is unsealed. While the decision to prosecute the president will be left up to the Fulton County District Attorney, the report could contain damning information about Trump and his cohorts’ alleged efforts into coercing Georgia officials to magically “find votes” following Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The grand jury report is the result of a six-month-long process that began back in June 2022 and colluded in December. The judge overseeing the case felt that unsealing a portion of the report was necessary to the public interest.

“While publication might not be convenient for the pacing of the District Attorney’s investigation, the compelling public interest in these proceedings and the unquestionable value and importance of transparency require their release,” Superior Court Judge Robert C. I. McBurney said ahead of the report’s release. Via The Daily Beast:

The judge ordered the release of the final report’s introduction, conclusion, and a section “in which the special purpose grand jury discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony to the grand jury.” That detail itself is remarkable, hinting at how those close to Trump may now be scrambling to cover up the way his team in 2020 tried to intimidate Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to flip ballot numbers, weaponized lawsuits to overturn election results, and recruited Republicans to become fake electors willing to keep him in office by undermining the U.S. Constitution.

As for which of Trump’s cronies is reportedly in legal jeopardy… well, that’s not clear yet, but there have been reports that Rudy Giuliani is particularly exposed. The president’s former attorney was already “concerned” when the grand jury was announced over the summer amidst reports that he lied to legislators.

“Rudy flew too close to the sun, he got too close to Trump, he got burned,” Giuliani’s former aide told CNN at the time. “He knows how the DOJ works. He knows how the FBI works. He knows these are meticulous investigations. I know he’s nervous.”

(Via The Daily Beast)