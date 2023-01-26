At this point, it’s pretty tough to remember every single one of the possibly illegal missteps Donald Trump had made since he was elected president, losing the presidency, and announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. But at the very top of the list is that unforgettable period of time in which Trump refused to concede the election and possibly colluded with dozens of other lawmakers — and hundreds of his own followers — to try and overturn the will of the American people.

Nowhere was Trump’s refusal to accept Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election more evident than in Georgia. As Seth Meyers shared on Wednesday night, that could all finally be about to bite the former POTUS in his orange-tinged ass.

“As you may recall, in the days leading up to the coup attempt on January 6, Trump tried to pressure Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to manipulate the vote tally and overturn Joe Biden’s victory,” Meyers said. “In particular, there was that infamous line where Trump just confessed and told them what he was asking for: he wanted them to magically find enough votes for him to win.”

Why does this matter so much now? Because, as Meyers explained, Fani Willis — the district attorney for Georgia’s Fulton County — was in court this week, where she asked the judge to keep the grand jury’s report on what they determined in their investigation into Trump private. “And she did so for a tantalizing reason,” according to Meyers. “She said she was about to announce decisions about indictments in the case regarding multiple potential defendants.”

Her actual words in court? “We think for future defendants to be treated fairly, it’s not appropriate at this time to have this report released… We are asking that the report not be released because, you having seen that report, decisions are imminent.”

If Meyers’ reaction to this bombshell were a GIF, it would be the one where Michael Jackson is eating popcorn — because the host could NOT be more excited about what might be coming next.

“I will say, if there are going to be any indictments in this case at all, you would assume that one of them would be the guy who made the phone call,” Meyers said. “Unless, of course, Trump made a plea deal and turned on Rudy [Giuliani].” Which, let’s face it, would be just as fascinating to witness.

