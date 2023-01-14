Donald Trump’s got a lot of problems. His third presidential campaign has so far been a non-starter. His tax records were finally made public. His company was found guilty of fraud. He was widely mocked, even by his own supporters, over his dorky NFTs. And then there was the time he dined with anti-Semites. Still, nothing every sticks to him. And yet there’s a chance his fate is already sealed.

As per The Guardian, a grand jury in Georgia spent had been quietly convening to consider what to do over Trump and cohorts’ interference in the 2020 election. They broke on Monday and recommended that their findings be made public. Those findings won’t be made public till the end of the month, but if they recommend prosecution, it will come down to a county district attorney, Fani Willis, to decide whether Trump becomes the first American president in history to be hit with a criminal offense.

It’s not just Trump who’s in danger of prosecution. Georgia prosecutors have warned 18 other Trump allies — including Rudy Giuliani — that they are targets of the investigation as well. Among the crimes with which they may be charged are criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, intentional interference with the performance of election duties, conspiracy, and racketeering.

The investigation was launched shortly after Trump left office in disgrace. Some of those subpoenaed have fought them, including Lindsey Graham, who took his grievances all the way to the Supreme Court. Their star witness is Brad Raffensperger, who oversaw the elections. He voted for Trump only to find himself on the other end of a damning call from Trump himself, who was caught on a recording asking him to “find 11,780 votes.” He subsequently found himself the object of death threats.

In other words, Trump may already be screwed — unless he’s screwed by one of those other investigations, including the federal one involving his absconding with hundreds of classified government documents then obstructing investigations into it.

(Via The Guardian)